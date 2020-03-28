50 years ago

March 1970

• Russell Johnson, manager of Larson’s Home Furnishings, Redwood County Sheriff Vincent Bestick and William Rebstock, all of Redwood Falls, reminisced about their experiences during the storming of the Japanese island of Okinawa, the final big battle of World War II, on its 25th anniversary.

• Marv Lang, who parked his car on Washington Street for years near his business, went outside to find a parking meter had been installed by the city while he was at work that day – and he had been given a ticket. Lang said he wasn’t going to pay the fine.

• “Basic Physics of the A-Bomb” was the movie shown during Monday’s meeting of the Redwood Falls Auxiliary Police.

• The two movies playing at the Falls Theatre were the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and Disney’s The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes.

25 years ago

March 1995

• The Gazette April Fool’s Day page featured an article about how the city planned to reduce sand, dirt, mud and leaves from getting into the sanitary sewer system by pumping waste water directly into residents’ homes.

• The hospital commission again looked at the possibility of moving the ACMC clinic to the Redwood Area Hospital site, this time considering the possibility of partnering with some sort of large healthcare corporation to unite the two facilities under a joint business.

• The Redwood Area school board received three separate offers from different developers for 15.18 acres of land northwest of the Redwood Valley campus to build housing on, but the school wasn’t able to sell the land at that point. It was tied into a special loan the school district took out when it was purchasing the land for the new high school.

• A guest column featured an update about how telephone companies were working to decrease the cost of Internet to rural areas, since all Internet access was over landline phones and rural residents often had to pay long-distance charges.

• A state report indicated Redwood County had received more than $260,000 in funds for environmental projects from the Minnesota lottery between 1991-95.

10 years ago

March 2010

• The Redwood Area Hospital’s hospice unit reported it had helped 105 people through their last days in 2009.

• An Echo High School mini-all school reunion was held in Donna, Texas, by retired Minnesota residents who winter in Texas.

• Vicki Phillips received the first Women Who Impact award from the Redwood Falls Women of Today.