Jim Sandgren, Redwood County emergency management director, put out a plea to the public March 23.

Area health care facilities are asking for donations of any new personal protection equipment (PPE).

Sandgren said the request started with Carris Health and CentraCare.

The list of items being requested includes:

• PAPR (powered air purified respirators)

• N95 masks

• Procedure/Surgical masks

• Face shields

• Goggles

• Safety Goggles

Call (507) 637-4035 to arrange an appointment for drop off. Lines are currently being answered Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Those who want to make a donation must have an appointment to drop off items.

Sandgren said it is important for people to call in, so that he can go over with them what they have to ensure it is exactly what is needed. At this time homemade masks are not being accepted.

For the most part, Sandgren said things have been going smoothly, adding officials are dealing with new issues as they come up. He said the public has been doing a good job following directives.

Anyone who has any of the items being requested in new condition is encouraged to call and set up a drop-off appointment.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain