Sleepy Eye Public School is able to provide free breakfast and lunch meals, to anyone age 1 to 18, through a federally funded program. It is the same program that provides summer meals.

Kitchen Manager Christi Gemmill said every weekday morning, she and two other kitchen staff members report at 7 a.m. to start preparing the food for the “sack” lunch and breakfast meals. By 8:30 they are joined by five or six paraprofessionals who pack the bags and sort them into bins that are loaded on school buses for delivery on all the bus routes, town and rural. Four other paraprofessionals ride along on the buses to deliver to the doors of families that signed up for delivery.

The meals can also be picked up in the school entry by those who don’t want delivery.

“These meals are for everyone,” said Gemmill. “We also provide them to Little Sprouts and the Migrant School, plus a few in home child care centers who have signed up.”

On Monday morning, Gemmill said they’d provided 462 meals last Friday, and she hoped to get above 500. By Tuesday morning she was able to report that 521 meals went out on Monday.

“There is no limit to how many meals we can provide,” said Gemmill. “I encourage all families to sign up.”

Call Abby Grove, Food Service Director. at 507-822-1777 to make arrangements for delivery or pick up.