Spring has sprung in Sleepy Eye. Tuesday afternoon, March 24, Ron Zinniel alerted this photographer with his annual announcement on the ice out date on Sleepy Eye Lake. Zinniel reported some ice remained on the southeast part of the lake, but wouldn’t last long. Zinniel took over recording ice out dates from his dad, Joe, who started keeping track in 1988 when the ice went out on March 1 — that remains the earliest date recorded by the Zinniels. Last year the lake was open on April 7 and in 2018 it didn’t open up until April 29 — the latest date on the record.