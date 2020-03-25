We are open for business. We just happen to have the door locked.

We do have some staff in the office and some of us are able to work from home. In fact, I’m trying that today (Wednesday). When we are in the office, we have plenty of space between work stations, including several private offices.

Newspapers are essential businesses and will not be shut down. The postal service is classified as an essential government service operation. You will continue to get your mail, including the Herald-Dispatch and Reminder.

Please call or email us if you need something published in the Herald-Dispatch or the Reminder.

The office number is 794-3511. We plan to have someone in the office to answer the phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If you call on Friday and no one answers, please leave a message.

Please continue to support our local businesses during this time of social distancing. If you need something and don’t want to go out, call the business and ask how they can meet your need. They have a plan. It may be they can deliver, or meet you outside their business door while you stay in your car.

Please continue to support our restaurants who are reduced to takeout only.

We don’t want to lose any local businesses. We need all of them to be viable and ready to roll when this is over.

Many thanks to all the health care workers in our community. We have lots of people working at SEMC, our two nursing homes, and in home health care.

Thanks to our educators who are hard at work, prepared to continue teaching their students.

I think this is a time to appreciate our elected government officials at the local, county, state, and federal levels. They are working hard to figure out the best ways to meet the needs of the people and businesses in our country.

Instead of finding fault with our U.S. Congress as they’ve worked on a big package to help all of us, please recognize that they are doing what they are elected to do. If everyone agreed on the best solution, we wouldn’t have two parties. We wouldn’t allow more than one opinion.

That is not how the United States works. Good people, with different philosophies, come together to find the best solution. They offer their best ideas, they listen to best ideas of their colleagues across the aisle.

That is what we want them to do — adopt a well-considered solution that properly meets our country’s many needs in this time of uncertainty.

It’s time to pull together.