At Tuesday's county board meeting, the Watonwan County motioned for a county policy to reduce the threat of COVID-19.

"In this policy, we are promoting employees to stay home if they've been exposed or if they are sick or if a family is sick," said Kelly Pauling.

If an employee does take sick time, they are allowed to go over on their leave hours, which would be approved by Lisa Schumann. The county would also approve emergency leave for two weeks if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

If any county employee, including part-time, requires emergency leave would not have to use vacation or sick leave hours.

"If it extends past those two weeks then they would have to go into their leave that they have available to them," said Pauling.

Employees with children in daycare would also be allowed to take leave if their child's daycare closes. No children would be allowed in the workplace.

Those at high risk may have to work in isolation to avoid increased risk.

Bill Miller asked the rest of the board if cross-training employees would be possible if one department was infected, but due to data privacy issues and the length of training, it was determined that it would not be possible.

Pauling also brought up the potential of shutting down the county offices as they watch other surrounding counties.

"I know we're telling people not to come in, but they're still going to come in if we're open so we're exposing staff," said Pauling.

Pauling also noted that the county is running low on hand sanitizer and wipes. The maintenance staff is currently working on cleaning door handles and railings.

"Things are just moving so fast," said Pauling. "Last week it was 'okay we're going to take precaution and we'll see what happens'. Yesterday the first thing I said was 'we don't have any intention on closing'. Then I saw Hennepin County close that really opens your eye because do you wait until we have a case in Watonwan County or do you try and eliminate not getting that case in Watonwan County because, in all honesty, we're going to have cases in Watonwan County."

The policy would stretch to library workers, who also fall under the county.

"The library is probably going to see more traffic with the schools closing," said Kathy Svalland.

The library is key for those without WiFi or computers at home.

One possibility discussed was to stagger small gatherings in the meeting room with a maximum of five people in there. The school would be responsible for the supervision and cleaning the area after usage.

"They shouldn't want to be there all day," said Jim Branstad. "Maybe two hours so maybe you set up a schedule."

Pauling noted concerns over travel from Brown, Cottonwood, and Blue Earth counties if those county offices close. The county does not have bathrooms on the main level where most of the foot traffic occurs.

"We can start with the policy but I would like to leave us open to be able to make a decision because everything is just moving so quickly," said Pauling.

If the county does close, meetings could continue as long as one member of the board is in the building, while the rest can communicate from a phone.

Deb Grote from Veteran's Service expressed her concern over the veterans that travel in a van service to the cities for meetings and if she should close her doors to in-person meetings.

"The majority of the veterans that actually come into my office are elderly and or have underlying health conditions," said Grote. "They're a very high at-risk population."

Brown County recently announced that all appointments for their veterans would be over the phone or via snail mail.

Grote was advised to put a sign on the door to inform her patients that the offices would be closed.

As for the van program, Grote's drivers for the vans have not expressed they no longer want to drive, but are becoming more concerned.

The Minneapolis VA has closed all their doors except for the front entrance, and those who enter are checked before they are allowed in.

"What if one person on the van doesn't make the criteria? What does he do? Do the rest get to go in? And by the way, he's exposed everybody in the van."

The Minneapolis VA is closing all non-essential appointments for the next two weeks.

"I'm fine with continuing it as long as my drivers are fine."

Typically, there are only two to four people in the van for each trip.

Grote also brought up Wellspring and the food shelf and the availability of those services.

Branstad recommended that nobody use the conference room on food shelf days.

Karla Doll provided insights from other counties on how they are prepping for COVID-19.

Brown County is proceeding as usual, and enacting a six-foot rule and cleaning more. According to Doll, there is a person standing outside the courthouse. As a person or vehicle approaches, that person gives their name and is given a number. Only one person is allowed into the courthouse or office at a time.

Doll raised concerns over the number of people who will be renewing passports and licenses because now people are not working or are out of school.

Other items:

- Accepted bid from MIGS for oil

- Accepted bid from Southern Minnesota Construction for rock material

- Approved bid for new bleachers at fairgrounds for county fair from Ultimate Events for a one time fee. The total replacement would cost $150K. Bleachers would seat about 800.

- Drain tile for a new pipe on CR 21

- Two trainings for transitioning to leadership essential skills

- Hire Erickson Construction for future work on bridge near LaSalle

- Pay invoice for work on bridge repair