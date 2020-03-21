The Redwood County 4-H ambassadors met March 1 and led a group of 4-Hers through a service learning project. This year the group focused on hygiene kits that were distributed around Redwood County.

The 4-H youth from across Redwood County came together to create kits containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, comb, hair ties, deodorant, soaps, shampoo and conditioner creating 300 hygiene kits plus donations of diapers, wet wipes and family sized bottles of shampoo and conditioner.

All of the assembled product was donated to Redwood County food shelf organizations and the WoMen’s Rural Advocacy Program (WRAP).

In addition to creating the kits 4-Hers met with Lori O’Leary from United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) to learn more about who might need the kits, how they are distributed, homelessness and about the entities to which the donations were given.

Homelessness among youth is a growing concern in local communities often seen in the form of couch surfing. O’Leary helped youth identify ways they as members of their community can help and who to talk to in the community.

Service learning projects are wonderful ways youth can learn about issues affecting others and how to take action to help others in their community. What can one do to help? It starts by being aware of those who are around you.

Take action by supporting local food shelves, WRAP programs, food programs, youth development programs and more. Donations of time, products, talent or funding can go a long way to help those in the community who need it.

Redwood County 4-H ambassadors are youth in Grade 7 and older who work in leadership roles in their 4-H clubs, communities and/or schools. The focus of the program is youth leadership education and experience through civic engagement, serving communities and 4-H program leadership and promotion on a county or state level.

Of course, the ambassadors manage to have fun too.

Anyone who might be interested in becoming part of the Redwood County 4-H program and/or the ambassador program should contact Stacy Johnson at (507) 637-4025.