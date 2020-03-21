To protect the safety of Mayo Clinic Health System patients and staff, hospitalized patients at all Mayo Clinic Health System sites will no longer be allowed to have visitors, effective 7 p.m. today, March 20.

Compassionate exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances. All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

These visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice. We encourage family members to consider

other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices.

We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff.

Here is other important information about receiving health care in the upcoming weeks:

What To Do

If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your local health care provider. Your provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

What NOT To Do

This virus spreads rapidly. Help us minimize potential exposure to other patients by not coming into a clinic or hospital to

be tested. Please call your local provider first to find out how to be evaluated.

Patient Resources

Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.