A public tax abatement hearing was held at the city council meeting on Monday evening. The hearing concerned the abatement of taxes on a proposed 38-unit, market rate apartment development. The project would be built on land located in the Mills East Side Estates, and the Montevideo EDA would sell the land to the developer.

A public tax abatement hearing was held at the city council meeting on Monday evening. The hearing concerned the abatement of taxes on a proposed 38-unit, market rate apartment development. The project would be built on land located in the Mills East Side Estates, and the Montevideo EDA would sell the land to the developer.

The tax abatement program would involve city taxes on the property up to $380,000 over a 10 year period. The property owner would still pay the taxes, but would be reimbursed the approved amount by the city.

City Council President Nathan Schmidt opened the hearing to the public. There were no interested parties in attendance, so the public meeting was closed.

A resolution approving the tax abatement was adopted.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, city council members and staff implemented a social distancing policy at Monday evening’s meeting. Social distancing has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as a means to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Council members sat every other chair at the council desk, while other city staff were dispersed throughout the council chamber.

Only two items were on the evening’s consent agenda. The council considered the approval of verified claims for the period ending March 13, 2020, in the amount of $522,841.20.

Some verified claims over $1,500 included: $84,893.98 for liquor inventory and April rent; $278,589.16 to Everstrong Construction, Inc. for Application #2- Airport T-hangar; $28,066 to Watch Guard for body cameras, chargers, software, and squad cameras for the police dept.; $9,666.64 to ProSource Technologies, LLC, for professional services; $13,683.32 to Clearway Community Solar for solar bills, and $2,420. to Jeff Johnson Excavating, Inc., for main break work.

The council also considered an application from the Montevideo Area Chamber of Commerce for an exemption from lawful gambling license requirements. The Chamber would like to hold a raffle on July 13, 2020, at their office on Main Street.

The council approved both items on the consent agenda.

In general business, the council considered a resolution authorizing a purchase agreement for the acquisition of property for the levee project. The property is owned by Mark Schultz, and will cost $114,500. State funds will be used for the purchase. The council adopted the resolution.

The council also considered a resolution authorizing the acquisition of property for the levee project where ownership is unclear or unknown. Additional legal proceedings are necessary.

The resolution authorizes the City Attorney to acquire the property in accordance with Minnesota Statutes. It also authorizes the City Attorney to acquire the property by eminent domain if negotiation is unsuccessful.

The resolution was adopted.

The council next approved a second amendment to option agreement in connection with the Montevideo Veterans Home land.

The council approved the use of city property and associated liquor licenses for a community event on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the VFW parking lot. The event will be held to commemorate the one year anniversary of Melody Lanes.

A beer garden and live music are planned for the event.

The council approved Park Board recommendations for the 2020 pool fees and pool program. The Park Board recommended that there be no fee increase for 2020.

The council also passed a resolution of support for The Lake Snoopy Trail Project.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next council meeting will be held on Monday, April 6, 7 p.m., at the Montevideo Com­munity Center. Please note that the meeting will not be held in the council chambers.