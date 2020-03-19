“High School Musical” at St. Mary's High School is postponed.

Just like so many other events, the production of “High School Musical” scheduled for this weekend at St. Mary’s High School, has had to be postponed due to the health guidelines concerning COVID-19.

Director Geri Pelzel said the cast was able to provide a “parent only” performance Sunday night, March 15. She said, “Parents spread out, at least six feet apart, in the auditorium to witness their child’s four months of hard work and dedication. It surely was bittersweet!”

“At this time we are using the word postponed,” Pelzel said. “We, like everyone, have no idea how long the current situation will last, so we are taking it day by day.”

Pelzel said she is incredibly proud of her cast and crew. “I threw a lot at them in the last three days and they trudged through like professionals,” said Pelzel, on Monday. “I have loved this cast from day one, but they certainly are going to be a cast I will never ever forget given the rollercoaster we have been on together.

“Kudos to them, their parents, our set design team, decorators, prop committee, choreographer, and everyone else who made this show a success. It is our hope that we can share our show with the community in the future.”