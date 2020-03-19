The following announcement was recently made by Bob Fox, Renville County board chair, and Lisa Herges, Renville County administrator:

Beginning at 8 a.m. March 19, 2020, all Renville County offices will be closed to the public.

Exceptions will be made for Renville County citizen/client transactions that require an in-person visit and cannot be postponed; these exceptions will require an appointment. The intent of this measure is to implement prevention and protection measures in response to the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees will continue to be available to help the public via e-mail, phone and virtual visit. A listing of department contacts can be found on the county’s Web site at www.renvillecountymn.com.

If you have documents or payments to drop off for a county office, please place them in the drop box located in the main lobby of the government services center at 105 South 5th Street in Olivia.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain