We know there is growing concern as the outbreak and impact of the Coronavirus

(COVID-19) evolves. Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our patients and caregivers is our top priority - especially at this critical time. Here is what we want you to know:

We are prepared to take care of you and your loved ones. We are closely monitoring updates

from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and are also working with local response teams. The CDC and MDH are still the best resources for information on the spread of the flu and COVID-19. All MCHC caregivers are following COVID-19 prevention and infection control guidelines.

We are in the process of setting up a COVID-19 Call Center at MCHC for local patients to call

with questions. This phone will be answered between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by qualified medical personnel. When ready, we will announce the launching of the Call Center, and all other pertinent information on our Facebook page and website at www.mchospital.com. MDH has also set up a hotline to call for health questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The MDH hotline phone number is 651.201.3920 or 1.800.657.3903.

MDH announced yesterday that due to a national shortage of COVID-19 laboratory testing

materials, the state is forced to adjust its testing criteria to focus on the highest priority specimens, including hospitalized patients. Health care workers and those in congregate living settings such as long-term care will also be given high priority. Minnesota is experiencing a shortage of testing supplies. This means that the MDH labs cannot complete the testing of samples collected from across the state.

All patients who present with undiagnosed fever and/or acute respiratory symptoms (cough,

shortness of breath), even those that are not tested, should self-quarantine for 7 days after illness onset, or 72 hours after resolution of fever (without taking fever-reducing medications), and improvement of respiratory symptoms. Patients who are unable to be tested should isolate themselves from household and intimate contacts as much as possible. Household and intimate contacts of these individuals should limit their activities in public for 14 days after incorporating precautions in the home, and monitor for symptoms.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and have

traveled outside of the country or are concerned you have been infected, call your health care provider for guidance. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Patients do not need to be examined by a health care provider if their symptoms are mild. We encourage patients with mild symptoms to stay at home, to decrease the possibility of transmitting the virus to others. Drink fluids to stay hydrated. Manage fever by taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Contact your medical provider if the fever is uncontrollable with over the counter medications or if you are having trouble breathing. Hospital care needs to be preserved for those who are acutely ill. Calling ahead gives us time to prepare and will help ensure patients get the appropriate treatment as needed.

Please do not bring along additional family members to the emergency room, urgent care or

the clinic. If possible, just the patient and a caregiver should be present. Visitor restrictions are in place at the hospital.

We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. All Minnesotans are encouraged to limit time spent in locations that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person. By making healthy choices and practicing social distancing, we each can help break the chain of transmission.

Actualización de COVID-19 de MCHC

Sabemos que existe una creciente preocupación a medida que evoluciona el brote y el impacto

del Coronavirus (COVID-19). Garantizar la salud, la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestros pacientes y cuidadores es nuestra principal prioridad, especialmente en este momento crítico. Esto es lo que queremos que sepa:

Estamos preparados para cuidarlo a usted y a sus seres queridos. Estamos monitoreando de cerca las actualizaciones de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) y el Departamento de Salud de Minnesota (MDH) y también estamos trabajando con equipos locales de respuesta. Los CDC y MDH siguen siendo los mejores recursos para obtener información sobre la propagación de la gripe y COVID-19. Todos los cuidadores de MCHC siguen las pautas de prevención y control de infecciones de COVID-19.

Estamos en el proceso de establecer un Centro de llamadas COVID-19 en MCHC para que los pacientes locales llamen con preguntas. Este teléfono será respondido entre las 8 a.m. y las 5 p.m. De lunes a viernes por personal médico calificado. Cuando listo, anunciaremos el lanzamiento del Call Center y toda otra información pertinente en nuestra página de Facebook y sitio web en www.mchospital.com. MDH también ha establecido una línea directa para hacer preguntas sobre salud de 7 a.m. a 7 p.m. El número de teléfono de la línea directa de MDH es 651.201.3920 o 1.800.657.3903.

MDH anunció ayer que debido a la escasez nacional de materiales de prueba de laboratorio COVID-19, el estado se ve obligado a ajustar sus criterios de prueba para centrarse en las muestras de mayor prioridad, incluidos los pacientes hospitalizados. Los trabajadores de la salud y los que viven en entornos de convivencia colectiva, como la atención a largo plazo, también recibirán alta prioridad. Minnesota está experimentando una escasez de suministros de prueba. Esto significa que los laboratorios MDH no pueden completar la prueba de las muestras recolectadas en todo el estado.

Todos los pacientes que presentan fiebre no diagnosticada y / o síntomas respiratorios agudos (tos, dificultad para respirar), incluso aquellos que no se hacen la prueba, deben someterse a cuarentena durante 7 días después del inicio de la enfermedad, o 72 horas después de la resolución de la fiebre (sin fiebre). - reductores de medicamentos) y mejora de los síntomas respiratorios. Los pacientes que no pueden hacerse la prueba deben aislarse lo más posible de los contactos domésticos e íntimos. Los contactos domésticos e íntimos de estas personas deben limitar sus actividades en público durante 14 días después de incorporar precauciones

en el hogar y controlar los síntomas.

Si experimenta síntomas de COVID-19: fiebre, tos, dificultad para respirar, y ha viajado fuera del país o le preocupa que haya sido infectado, llame a su proveedor de atención médica para obtener orientación. No hay un tratamiento específico o vacuna para COVID-19 en este momento. Los pacientes no necesitan para ser examinado por un proveedor de atención médica si sus síntomas son leves. Alentamos a los pacientes con síntomas leves a quedarse en casa, para disminuir la posibilidad de transmitir el virus a otros. Beba líquidospara mantenerse hidratado. Controle la fiebre tomando paracetamol o ibuprofeno. Comuníquese con su proveedor médico si la fiebre es incontrolable con medicamentos de venta libre o si tiene problemas para respirar. La atención hospitalaria debe ser preservada para aquellos que están gravemente enfermos. Llamar con anticipación nos da tiempo para prepararnos y ayudará a garantizar que los pacientes reciban el tratamiento adecuado según sea necesario.

No traiga miembros adicionales de la familia a la sala de emergencias, atención de urgencia o la clínica. Si es posible, solo el paciente y un cuidador deben estar presentes. Las restricciones para visitantes están vigentes en el hospital.

Todos tenemos un papel que desempeñar para frenar la propagación de COVID-19 en nuestras

comunidades. Se alienta a todos los habitantes de Minnesota a limitar el tiempo que pasan en lugares que no permiten el distanciamiento social de seis pies por persona. Al tomar decisiones saludables y practicar el distanciamiento social, cada uno de nosotros puede ayudar a romper la cadena de transmisión.