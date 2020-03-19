Friday, March 20, American Federal Bank is temporarily closing its lobby at 304 North Broadway in Crookston.



“With the health and safety of our employees and our customers in mind, and to help with the nation-wide effort to reduce spread of the Coronavirus (often called COVID-19), we will help customers with their deposit and transactional needs only at our Drive-Up,” said Bill Anderson, Market President, Crookston.



“Our Drive-Up will continue to be open during regular operating hours from

7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8:30 am to Noon, Saturday,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our Sales Office open and supporting our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation, and re-open our lobby as soon as possible.”



Bank from Anywhere, Anytime, Any Device



Customers can access their accounts and conduct transactions electronically anytime, anywhere with any device through Online and Mobile Banking, Online Bill Pay, Mobile Check Deposit and Telephone Banker. Electronic payments and purchases can be made using debit or credit cards.



A Night Depository at the bank and an ATM at the Ampride Convenience Mart, 1020 Highway 75 South, Crookston, are available 24/7. Customers can get cash surcharge-free from their American Federal deposit accounts at any MoneyPass® ATM nationwide.



Call-Ahead Appointments



“Our American Federal Bankers are available by phone and email to answer questions and help in any way we can,” Anderson continued. “Call-ahead appointments at the bank or at a business or farm with an American Federal Banker are available. However, phone and email meetings are preferred whenever possible to comply with the social distancing recommendations from the CDC.” Contact an American Federal Banker in Crookston to ask about an appointment.

Business Needs



“Our Business clients, who have cash needs, can contact their American Federal Banker to place an order, schedule a pick-up time and make a deposit,” Anderson said. “We have procedures in place to be certain the credit needs of our business and farm clients are not interrupted.”



Safety First



“We are taking steps to keep our employees and customers safe. Expect to see employees wearing personal protection items, using disinfecting wipes and practicing social distancing,” Anderson added.



Be Aware of Potential Scams



Scammers and cybercriminals are taking advantage of uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus. They may offer fake products, medical advice, create fake charities or compel online, email and text users to click a fraudulent link to gain access to a device and personal information. To keep the scammers at bay, tips from the Federal Trade Commission are posted on the American Federal Bank website at www.americanfederalbank.com.



“While we are temporarily changing how we are delivering some of our services, we continue to work hard to help clients find the best solutions to reach their goals. American Federal Bankers are available to help clients with financial challenges that may come along during these unprecedented times,” Anderson said. “Everyone at American Federal remains deeply committed to serving customers, the community and the country’s fast-changing needs.”