Wabasso basketball team member junior Will Carlson was recently named to the All-Tomahawk Conference first team for his efforts during the 2019-20 campaign.

Carlson was fourth in the league in scoring (19.3 ppg), fifth in steals (2.3 spg) and added 2.1 apg. He also shot 74.8 percent from the charity stripe and had 33 made three-pointers.

Isaac Kronback did not make the All-Conference team despite a solid campaign that saw him finish 10th in scoring (16.7 ppg) and fourth in three-point shooting (43 percent with 40 made three-pointers). He also added 5.6 rpg and shot 75.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Colby Wall added 9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.5 apg and had 13 made three-point shots and Mason Dallenbach added 8.3 ppg and 1.8 apg.

The Rabbits finished seventh in the league with a mark of 9-17 overall and 5-11 in conference play.

The impressive league had a three-way tie at the top with Springfield (23-3), MVL (24-2) and New Ulm Cathedral (23-3) all going 14-2.