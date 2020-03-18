“Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate.” – Michael Leavitt

I saw that quote on Facebook and thought it was a good one to share. If you think the actions being taken to lessen the spread of COVID-19 are too extreme, please take that thought into account. If these measures are successful, it may seem like we over-reacted. If our government said we could go about life as usual and ignore this illness, not think of it as a pandemic, then we would learn how devastating it could be.

I don’t want anyone to die because of my carelessness.

I applaud the decisions of Governor Walz, the response from our local schools and the information Sleepy Eye Medical Center and our City agencies have provided.

Everyone is paddling as fast as they can. The latest information comes at us all constantly. Trust the public health experts. Call SEMC if you have questions.

Here at the Herald-Dispatch, our office is still open. But . . . we do have a sign on the door asking you not to come in (insert sheepish grin here). Payments and news items can be placed in our mail box by the door. Payments can be made over the phone, 794-3511. However, if you need to come in, we will talk with you — just, please keep your social distance! (Insert nice smile here.) UPDATE - our company just told us to lock the door! Call please - we'll figure out how to help you.

Please remember that our local businesses need your patronage to weather this storm. When it all calms down, we all want Sleepy Eye to have the variety of businesses we have now.

Order takeout meals just as often as you used to go out to eat. Shop at our retail stores. If you are unsure about going into the store, call them and find out how they can meet your needs.

The federal government is considering sending each of us a check for $1,000. If this happens, spend as much of it locally as you can.