NEW ULM (March 18, 2020) – I am concerned that all people be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, due to the public health recommendations from President Trump’s newly issued guideline that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than ten people, I am immediately suspending all public Masses in the Diocese of New Ulm from March 18 until at least March 31. All Catholics in the diocese are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time.

The fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm as we face this pandemic are prevention or the slowing down of the spreading of the virus, as well as the spiritual wellbeing of our parishioners, while not endangering oneself.

Up-to-date information pertaining to the coronavirus, including diocesan announcements, prayers, links to online and television Masses, and other resources, can be found on the Diocese of New Ulm website, www.dnu.org/covid19.