During COVID-19 pandemic, Crookston-based health care provider is also conserving personal protective equipment and supplies.

RiverView Health President/CEO Carrie Michalski Wednesday afternoon released a statement on the health care provider’s situation regarding personal protective equipment and supplies, in addition to RiverView’s current stance on performing elective procedures:



“RiverView Health is focused on the health and safety of our communities and patients with the awareness that defeating COVID-19 is a national issue. As a health care community nationally we are working as a team to conserve personal protective equipment supplies. These supplies protect our health care workers and are required to care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. We joined a coalition led by Minnesota’s eight largest health systems to lead and model supply conservation stewardship on Monday of this week.

"The American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, the Minnesota Department of Health and now the President of the United States have asked us to stay in conversation mode and defer elective surgery and procedures," Michalski continues. "That means every elective surgery or procedure will be reviewed by the physician and will be postponed when there is no long-term risk to a patient for postponement, the CDC will be providing us updated guidance shortly. We were pleased that the collaboration has now grown to include dentists, surgery centers and other settings where masks, gloves, gowns and face shield are consumed.”