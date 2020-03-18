Following is a list of event postponements or cancellations, and business announcements, due to the social distancing guideline in response to COVID-19.

If an event you are interested in is not on the list, call the organization or business directly for information.

Events

The Lions Club Waffle Feed, which was scheduled for March 15, is postponed.

•All programs at the Dyckman Free Library are cancelled through the end of the month.

•The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, scheduled for March 20 is cancelled.

•Cobden Sauerkraut & Dumpling Feed at Ridin’ High Saloon on March 21 is postponed.

•Brown County Pheasants Forever “Membership Drive & Family Fun Night Event” scheduled for March 21 is postponed.

•Chamber of Commerce sponsored 2020 State of the City Address on March 25 is postponed.

•The blood drive scheduled for March 25 at St. Mary's School is cancelled.

•Springfield Co-op meeting on March 25 is postponed.

•The Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 is cancelled, per sponsors SEMC and SouthPoint.

•Brown County REA Annual Meeting, scheduled for April 2, will be rescheduled.

•The Brown County Museum is closed until March 31 and all public programs postponed.

Churches

•Trinity Lutheran: All in person activities are cancelled until the end of March.

•Faith United Methodist: All church services, Lenten services and JAM are cancelled for the next two weeks. The Annual Roast Pork Loin Supper is cancelled.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center

•Diabetic Education Workshop is postponed indefinitely.

•All March and April support groups (Breastfeeding Support Group, Toddler Group, Alzheimer’s and Dementia & Dementia Support Group, Caregiver Support Group) are cancelled.

•Spring Prenatal Class, April 22 and 29 is cancelled.

•Sleepy Eye Medical Center’s Comfrey and Morgan Clinics will be closed temporarily.

Business announcements

•Sleepy Eye’s financial institutions: Americana Community Bank, First Security Bank, and SouthPoint Financial Credit Union have closed their lobbies and will do business at their drive-thru windows.

•Dairy Queen will have take-out and drive-thru service only.

•Sleepy Eye Chamber Office is closed March 18-27.

•Nuvera is closed to walk-ins until further notice.