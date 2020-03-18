The City of Sleepy Eye is following, and recommends everyone follow, both CDC (Center for Disease Control) and MDH (Minnesota Department of Health) guidelines and recommendations as they relate to coronavirus. Some of these are as follows:

•If you are sick, with any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, stay home.

•Wash your hands and cover your cough.

•If at all possible, pay your utility bill on-line or use the drop box. If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, please don’t come into City Hall or the Police Station. If you have these symptoms and need the police, please call 507-794-3711.

•For the next eight weeks, events of 50 or more people should be cancelled.

•If you are experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms, and wish to seek medical attention, please CALL the clinic or hospital BEFORE you visit. Do not just walk in.

•If you need to call 911 for a medical need, we ask that you tell the Dispatcher if you have any flu like symptoms; coughing, chills, fever, etc. This will allow extra time for the Emergency Service personnel to prepare to help you.

You may have seen Ambulance and Police wearing gloves to protect themselves, but now we probably will be wearing masks also.

Follow the CDC and the MDH websites for the most up to date information that is available. Their websites are cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us