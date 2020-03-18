Carris Health and CentraCare will be canceling and rescheduling patients who have elective procedures, surgeries or physicals/well exams. That includes Carris Health - Redwood in Redwood Falls.

This action is being taken to provide safe care for patients, reduce the speed of COVID-19 spread, conserve necessary supplies and redistribute Carris Health and CentraCare staff and providers as needed throughout this pandemic.

Patients with the following will be contacted to be rescheduled:

Elective patient procedures/surgeries

Most physicals and well exams, including pediatrics

Chronic visits that can be postponed or carried out by phone or video

Many outpatient rehab appointments

Starting March 18, Carris Health and CentraCare will screen patients at the front door before they enter clinic locations. After entering, patients must practice social distancing, keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, if possible. Carris Health and CentraCare facilities will work to separate patients with symptoms of respiratory illness from other patients.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please call one of the following:

• Carris Health – Willmar Nurse Line - 320-441-5361, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

• Carris Health – Redwood Nurse Line – 507-637-1730, Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

• CentraCare Connect – 320-200-3200, 24/7 to speak with a nurse

This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.

Carris Health and CentraCare are dedicated to the continued care of all patients who are experiencing a broad range of urgent/emergent care needs. The health and safety of each and every patient continues to be a priority.

– Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain