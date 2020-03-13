Did you watch the C&S Heating and Air Conditioning building go up in Sleepy Eye’s east side business area and wonder what was inside the striking building?

Did you watch the C&S Heating and Air Conditioning building go up in Sleepy Eye’s east side business area and wonder what was inside the striking building? I did, and I found out, so I could write about it.

Cody Fischer, owner of C&S Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., has been in business since September 2002. Following graduation from Sleepy Eye High School in 1995, he completed the HVAC program at South Central College in Mankato. After working in the field for several years, Cody decided to go into business for himself.

Cody’s nephew, Austin Fischer, a 2016 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School, also completed the HVAC program at South Central College and works alongside Cody.

Since establishing C&S Heating and Air Conditioning, Cody’s business continued to grow. With customers, residential and commercial, all around the Sleepy Eye area, Cody was always busy and business was good. However, he was also busy traveling between sites to operate his business.

Cody’s parents are Larry and Marlene Fischer and he lives near them in Albin Township, not far from Lake Hanska. “We did some sheet metal work in my dad’s shop, and also in my shop,” Cody said, “and I kept our inventory of furnaces at my brother Cory’s shop in Hanska.”

It worked, but Cody knew the business could be more efficient with everything in one place. He chose Sleepy Eye to be that place.

Cody and his wife Shari (owner of Fischer Law PA in New Ulm) bought the land for their new C&S Heating and Air Conditioning building from the City of Sleepy Eye in the fall of 2017. It is in the city’s Snow Addition. Casey’s is located “next door” but Cody said there is another commercial lot available between the two businesses.

Construction on the building started the next spring—in 2018. Asked when they moved the business in, Cody had to think a bit, but Austin said, “This is our second winter in the new shop.” They agreed they must have substantially moved the business late fall 2018.

The new building boasts a large showroom where a variety of Regency fireplaces are on display, with the office just down the hall. The adjacent shop area is very large, with plenty of space for the sheet metal equipment, furnace inventory, parts and all the tools they need.

Cody and Austin are still getting used to having all that space to work in. They’re still deciding where to put everything. It’s a process that fits in between the actual work for customers.

“About 80% of the business is residential, the rest is commercial,” said Cody. “We sell and install furnaces and air conditioners, plus in-floor heating and the fireplaces. We also do service work when replacement is not needed.”

The Regency fireplaces that C&S sells include indoor and outdoor units, wood burning, pellet stoves, gas and electric. To see the entire line visit Regency Fireplace Products at regency-fire.com.

Cody and Austin enjoy their work. “It’s something new everyday,” said Cody.

The interview was on a chilly day, I asked if people get anxious when they need furnace repair or replacement on cold winter days. “Actually, they get more concerned when it’s their air conditioning in the summer,” said Cody, with a smile.

C&S Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. offers free estimates and also do Radon testing. To ask about furnace and air conditioning needs, or to set up a visit to the fireplace showroom, call the business at 794-4328 or cell, 507-276-6141. Cody and Austin are ready to help you.