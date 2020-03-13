They'll be cancelling all events, programs, deliveries and meetings through March 31.

The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is closely monitoring information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with recommendations from the State of Minnesota, all events, programs, home-bound deliveries and meetings will be canceled through March 31, however all locations will remain open.

The health and safety of library staff and customers is the organization's top priority and it is following directions from state and local health officials as decisions are made going forward.

LARL’s branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.