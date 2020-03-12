Before a crowd of family, friends, and well-wishers, five young women vied for the crown at the 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation.

Before a crowd of family, friends, and well-wishers, five young women vied for the crown at the 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation on Saturday night, March 7, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Earlier in the day, the candidates were interviewed by the judges individually and in a group.

The five candidates were Maranda Braulick, daughter of Doug and Melinda Braulick, sponsored by Sleepy Eye Repair, Inc.; Crystal Hecht, daughter of Curt and Kathy Hecht, sponsored by SouthPoint Financial Credit Union; Jaclyn Nessett, daughter of Greg and Sheila Nessett, sponsored by Randy’s Family Drug & Gift; Asha Schmid, daughter of Dan and Sheila Schmid, sponsored by Schmid Financial Services, LLC; and Caylee Seidl, daughter of Mark Seidl and Becky and Dan Vee, sponsored by Schieffert Trucking, LLC.

Crowned as Princesses were Asha Schmid and Jaclyn Nessett. Maranda Braulick was crowned 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye.

Caylee Seidl was the recipient of the Candidate Scholarship, sponsored by former Miss Sleepy Eye royalty. Selection was based on candidates essays on a charity or organization important to them. Seidl wrote about volunteering for Food for Kidz and earned the scholarship and a donation made in her name to Food for Kidz. Seidl also earned recognition as the top coronation ticket seller among the candidates.

Representing the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Organization were Captain Terri Kane and 2019 Aquatennial Princess, and 2017 Miss Sleepy Eye, Courtney Engholm. Engholm presented 2019 Miss Sleepy Eye Callie Bohnen with an Aquatennial pin to welcome her to this summer’s event. Captain Kane recognized 1948 Miss Sleepy Eye Irene (Hale) Current, with the Minneapolis Aquatennial’s Commodore Award, which recognizes outstanding volunteers within the community. Current was not able to attend, so the 2019 Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty visited her earlier in the day to present the award.