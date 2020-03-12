The Lamberton Police Department, with the assistance of the BLRR Drug Task Force, is investigating allegations of a sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance incident that took place in the City of Lamberton.

Officers and agents executed a search warrant to retrieve evidence from a residence inside the City of Lamberton March 3.

While Officers were executing the warrant, the suspect, identified as Austin David Svejda, 38, fled the State of Minnesota.

A warrant for Svejda’s arrest was issued through the Redwood County attorney’s office.

Officers began working with the United States Marshall office, located in Minneapolis March 9 in an attempt to apprehend Svejda.

During the evening hours of March 9, Svejda was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service in the Seattle Wash. airport exiting a flight.

Svejda is in the process of being transported back to Redwood County where he will face formal charges.

At no time during this investigation was the public in danger.

This case is still ongoing and under investigation by local law enforcement.