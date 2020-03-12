The Sleepy Eye City Council made some big money decisions at their meeting Tuesday night.

The Sleepy Eye City Council made some big money decisions at their meeting Tuesday night, March 10. The time had come to accept the bids on both the 12th Avenue NE/St. Mary’s Street project and the 2020 Street and Utility project.

Engineer Dave Palm presented the bid information to the council. The 12th Avenue NE/St. Mary’s Street project includes a new railroad crossing (north of the Event Center) and will extend 12th Avenue to St. Mary’s Street, creating commercial lots along 12th Avenue.

The only bid was received from Mathiowetz Construction: base project $3,184,000; Alternate #1 - build Elm Street to 12th Avenue $617,880; and Alternate #2 - regrade the city owned lot north of the Event Center (possible future parking lot) $29,117. The total package comes to $3,831,090 which was higher than the engineer’s estimate. On a motion by Doug Pelzel, seconded by Nate Stevermer, the council unanimously approved the base project and both alternates. State funding for the project is $1.7 million, with the city’s share just over $2 million.

On the 2020 Street and Utility project, which will rebuild or repair about 70 blocks on city streets, the only bid was from M R Paving & Excavating. Base project $7,758,690; Alternate #1, School Street and 4th Avenue $1,292,960; Alternate #2, mil and overlay 6th Avenue SE and 12th Avenue NW $661,154. The council approved the base project only, on a motion from Stevermer and Pelzel.

Both projects will commence this spring.

The council approved purchase of a camping reservation system by ResNexus at a cost of $107.25 per month, with no contract. This was considerably less expensive than a system from Perfect Minds the council considered last month.

City Manager Bob Elston said the city had a bond rating call by Standard & Poor’s. Elston said the main concern was what effect the closing of Del Monte would have on the city’s financial position, however other business activity was a positive. Elston said he expects to have the new rating by the end of the week, at which time the refinancing of hospital and city bonds, approved last month, could be completed.