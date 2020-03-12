The Choices Pregnancy Center (CPC) has been part of the Redwood area for more than 25 years.

Since it began in 1993, the local center has provided a variety of services to people in need.

Whether it is offering free pregnancy tests or confidential one-on-one consultation, the CPC has continued to live up to its mission.

The CPC affirms “life as a gift from God, no matter what the circumstances, by providing emotional support, education and practical assistance to pregnant women and their families.”

How does the CPC fulfill that mission?

The public will have the chance to learn that later this month when the CPC hosts a banquet. The event is being held March 28 at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. that day, and those who attend will hear from the staff of the CPC as they offer an update of the things that have been going on at the center.

According to Carrie Meyers, CPC executive director, during the banquet those who attend will also hear about future plans and the CPC’s “20/20 Vision for Life.”

Meyers said the CPC board of directors and staff have worked together to develop a long-term plan that will result in an even greater impact on the community.

Those who are interested in attending the banquet, which also includes a catered meal, need to register by March 14. One may do that by visiting the CPC Web site at www.choicespregnancycenter.com.

In addition to sharing its vision, the CPC has invited Debra Moerke, author of the book “Murder, Motherhood, and Miraculous Grace.” Moerke will share with those attending about her life as a mother, as well as her experiences as a foster care provider and crisis pregnancy center director. Moerke lives in Wyoming and continues to minister in a variety of ways.

Copies of Moerke’s book will be available, and Meyers said there will be an autograph session as well.

An opportunity to help support the CPC financially and to learn about getting more involved in its activities will also be part of the event.

All are invited to register to attend.