As of March 15, discharges must be to the outside of the premises, and those discharging clear water to the sanitary sewer will be in violation of the Redwood Falls City Ordinance 66 - 4th Series and will be subject to fines as set forth under this ordinance.

All new homeowners and renters need to check the sump pump in their home and make sure it is not discharging into the sanitary system and that it is discharging outside.

For full details on this regulation, visit the City of Redwood Falls Web site at ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.