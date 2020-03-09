On Thursday night, a small group of residents gathered inside the Community Building to provide input on what qualities they'd like their superintendent to have and expressed their concerns and pride over St. James Public Schools.

The group focused on the strengths of St. James schools, including strong principal leadership, the increase in overall test scores, and the diverse group of students.

With about half of the student body being LatinX, a leader who is able to work with, appreciate, respect, and accept various groups of students is a major need. The lack of diversity between teachers and staff was also discussed.

The positive vibes stemming from Northside were also a topic of discussion.

"The kids seem excited to go," said Janet Durheim. "With all the different things going on for families, I really enjoy those, when they make it family-oriented. That I would see as very positive."

College credit courses were cited as one of the major strengths of the high school, but making sure students are competitive in colleges upon graduation was brought up.

Some of the challenges involving the schools were the finances available and trying to balance funding.

Transparency, communication, and being accessible to the public were also a major cause for concern and a focus for the new superintendent. A way to communicate what happens at the schools to the general public, and not just parents or on Facebook was also brought up as a topic of discussion.

A stern, but also fair superintendent, who holds students accountable were some of the desired qualities of a future superintendent.

As a community, the group noted that the demographic and economic changes and concerns in the area. The group expressed a need for a superintendent who is also active in the community.

Adequate reserves, the teacher retention rate and the fear of being cut were also brought up.

"I know from the teacher's perspective, there's been a lot of anxiety about whether we are going to get paid fairly and who's going to get cut," said Carissa Lick. "There's a concern about teacher retention because so many teachers feel taken advantage of. That's a culture thing that especially comes up in the spring of every year."

Positives about the school and community were providing good facilities for students and being a strong Christian community.

Amy Taylor from the Minnesota School Board Association helped facilitate the discussion.