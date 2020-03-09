Sleepy Eye Chiropractic has been serving patients in Sleepy Eye since the late 1950s. In 1958, Dr. Don Brinkman started the business in Sleepy Eye. It wasn’t until nearly 30 years later, two doctors entered the business. Dr. Matthew Kirschstein joined Sleepy Eye Chiropractic in March of 1987, shortly followed by Dr. Dean Brinkman (Dr. Don’s son) in September of 1988.

Since the business began, Dr. Dean Brinkman said, Sleepy Eye Chiropractic has provided plenty of services to the Sleepy Eye community.

“Sleepy Eye Chiropractic provides hands-on family chiropractic care from infants to seniors,” Brinkman said. Brinkman also described different methods of treatment that patients require. “Our services include therapeutic ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation, and cold, low-level laser therapy when needed,” he said.

Doctors Brinkman and Kirschstein also provide exercise and stretching rehabilitation and professional-grade nutrition and advice. Since 1990, Sleepy Eye Chiropractic has provided DOT physicals, and drug and alcohol testing for over 25 area companies.

To ride into the Progress theme of “What’s old, what’s new?” Brinkman and Kirschstein continue to add more companies for DOT physicals and drug testing. Sleepy Eye Chiropractic has also recently added professional-grade nutrition options through a long-time Minnesota nutritional company.

Brinkman said, “We are grateful for our two new chiropractic assistants — Kim Salfer and Cecilia Arellano-Torres.” Brinkman says the pair provide many of their new services, along with their long-time employee Rita Wersal. Brinkman also welcomes new patients.

Brinkman loves working in Sleepy Eye and the small-town feeling that it carries. When asked about his favorite thing about his business, he said it was easy to answer.

“The people,” he said. “We are so blessed to be providing wellness health care to the Sleepy Eye community, schools, businesses, rural community, and the surrounding area for over 60 years.”

Brinkman also said it’s fun to see generations of families come through his clinic. “Generations of patients have allowed us to be a part of their well-adjusted lives; pun intended,” he said.

Brinkman and his staff are thankful for their wonderful patients in the area. “For over 60 years the wonderful patients in our area have trusted us to be their chiropractors,” he said.

Brinkman knows he cannot be the sole reason for their business. “Our hospital and clinic also allow us to have privileges to order x-rays, MRIs, and blood work, as well as quick referrals when needed,” he said. “Lastly, we are honored by all the medical referrals that are sent our way from many medical staff and specialists from all over the area.”