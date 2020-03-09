Redwood Falls native Emma Beavers has advanced to the 14 and under state swimming championships following regional action held recently in Hutchinson.

Beavers – who competes for the Southwest Swim Club in Marshall – captured the 100 meter breast stroke with a personal best time of 1:11.42 to move on to the state championships being held March 12-15 in Rochester.

Beavers – the daughter of Matt and Sara Beavers – also finished sixth in the 200 breast stroke with a personal best time of 2:44.75.

She also competed in the 100 meter fly (1:12.18), 100 meter free (1:00.93), 100 meter IM (1:06.91), 200 meter IM (2:33.19) and 50 meter free (27.19).

The event featured nearly 500 competitors from across Minnesota.

