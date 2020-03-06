National FFA Week was celebrated by FFA members nationwide from February 21 to 28.

National FFA Week was celebrated by FFA members nationwide from February 21 to 28. For members and alumni across the nation, FFA week is a very exciting and busy time. Members at the local, state, and national levels celebrate traditions in FFA from the past 90 years and participate in numerous activities during the week.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter was very active throughout FFA Week. To start out the week, on Friday, Feb. 21, 35 FFA members participated in the annual FFA Lock-In. The event started with a black-light dance for all 7th-12th grade students, followed by various games and activities all night long. In addition to the chapter members, the Lock-In also hosted two state officers, Savannah Aanerud, Sentinel, from Morris Area and Nic Potthoff, Vice President from Martin County West.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, there were dress-up days for students each day, along with an emblem hunt. Dress up days included: Merica Monday, Going Hunting Day, Wacky Wednesday, Blue and Gold Day, and Flannel Friday. Students who dressed up won extra bingo cards for Friday and could win Best Dressed for the day. Emblem hunt winners got a FFA box of popcorn.

Tuesday was dedicated to Staff and Community Appreciation Day. An appreciation breakfast was held, prepared by the officer team, for the staff and supporters of the chapter. The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter is very grateful for the generosity and support of the community and the staff of Sleepy Eye Schools. Without them, Sleepy Eye FFA would never be able to do all they do.

On Tuesday after school, 30 Junior High FFA members and chapter officers went to the Garage in Springfield to have fun bowling. The group played several games of bowling, enjoyed eating pizza, and had the chance to win door prizes.

On Thursday, 45 FFA members held an Animal Carnival in the Ag. Shop. Members taught 303 K-6 students about llamas, chicks, beef and dairy calves, goats, pigs, rabbits, lambs, and baby ducks. The kids had a blast learning about and petting all of the animals. The piglets and ducklings were favorites! The information we sent home with the students on Minnesota Agriculture was a great extension to the program, so that entire families could learn and talk about it together. It is very important for kids to know where their food comes from and that they see how everything they eat as well as wear starts with farmers.

The FFA Elementary coloring contest winners from each grade were announced on Thursday, as well. Prizes were given for the winners and each of the 255 participants were given a smaller prize.

On Friday, three rounds of bingo were played. Each student in grades 7-12 was given bingo cards and Amazon Gift Cards were given out as prizes.

National FFA Week is a time to celebrate the organization that we love and appreciate so much, as well as all it has taught us.

The Sleepy Eye FFA members are looking forward to the rest of the year as we have State FFA Convention, Chapter Officer Elections, and the end of the year Chapter Banquet in May.