Randy Schoenborn comes to the position from the Altru Health System Foundation.

RiverView Health and the RiverView Foundation Board of Directors announce the hiring of Randy Schoenborn as director of the Foundation. He succeeds longtime Foundation Director Kent Bruun, whose retirement took effect Feb. 28.

Schoenborn has decades of experience in foundation operations, having spent time with Sacred Heart Educational Foundation, UND Alumni Association and most recently the Foundation of Altru Health System.

A Mahnomen native, Schoenborn and his wife, Joy, live in East Grand Forks. He is excited for his new role.

“I am extremely honored to be able to continue the wonderful work that Kent has done over the last 16 years,’’ Schoenborn shared. “Just in my first week working here, I can see throughout the system how his work and the work of all the dedicated RiverView Health employees have impacted every area throughout the system and our patients.

“I look forward to meeting everyone in my work,” he added.

A reception for Bruun will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the RiverView Cafeteria. Everyone is welcome.

For information on programs and projects through the RiverView Foundation, contact Schoenborn at 281-9249 or rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.