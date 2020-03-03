Pictured are Sleepy Eye High School Students of the Month for February.

Pictured are Sleepy Eye High School Students of the Month for February are, front from left: Nora Coulson, Gr. 7, Music and Natalee Nachreiner, Gr. 8, Science. Middle row: Abby Ring, Gr. 11, Career Exploration; Sarahi Carrera, Gr. 11, Mathematics; Jackson Huiras, Gr. 10, Health; and Vanessa Konopka, Gr. 10, Social Studies. Back row: Jake Price, Gr. 9, Physical Education; Jacob Schultz, Gr. 10, Industrial Arts; McKenna Strong, Gr. 11, World Languages; Kaydince Thoms, Gr. 10, English; and Crystal Hecht, Gr. 12, Careers.