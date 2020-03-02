Times Report

Monday

Mar 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM


    Each month, RiverView Health offers a Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meeting. The group meets in Meeting Room 1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, from 5-6 pm the fourth Wednesday of every month (unless otherwise noted).

    The Type 2 meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and their family members. New members are always welcome.      

   The following are meeting dates in 2020, as well as speakers scheduled:

    • March 25: Christine Loff, Tai Chi and Eating for the Seasons

    • April 22: Dr. Brenda King, Resiliency

    • May 27: Dr. Matt Forgit, Eye Health

    • June 24: Speaker to be announced

    • July 22: Lori Cayler, Sleep    

    • Aug. 26: Lindsey Ebertowski, Pelvic Floor Training

    • Sept. 23: Dr. Maneesh Kanal

    • Oct. 28: Speaker to be announced

    • Nov. 18 (third Wednesday of the Month): Speaker to be announced

    • Dec. 16 (third Wednesday of the Month): Sarah Klawitter, Kelsey Billing & Shelby Knott, Billing & Supplies

    For more information, call 281-9211.