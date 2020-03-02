On Feb. 19, Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Westbrook to interview for State FFA Degrees and Proficiencies at the Region VI contest.

On Feb. 19, Sleepy Eye FFA members traveled to Westbrook to interview for State FFA Degrees and Proficiencies at the Region VI contest. Twelve members applied for State FFA Degrees and four members applied for different agricultural Proficiency Awards. The State FFA Degree is the second highest degree attainable in FFA, behind the American FFA Degree.

In order to receive a State FFA Degree, the following qualifications must be met: Having a Chapter FFA Degree, being an active FFA member, completing at least two years of agricultural classroom instruction, having earned and invested at least $2,000 or worked 300 hours through an SAE, as well as completing at least 25 hours of community service.

The members who applied for the State FFA Degree included: Isaac Huiras, Martina Nienhaus, Mike Ludewig, Kalli Christensen, Cali Rossbach, Jacob Meyer, Juan Cortez, Evan Fischer, Maranda Braulick, Matthew Sellner, Owen Braun, and Isaac Johnson. Due to great interviews, all of these qualified members will receive their State FFA Degree during the Minnesota State FFA Convention in April.

Several members also interviewed for Region Star Awards. The Region Star represents the best of the best among Region State FFA Degree recipients. Finalists for this award have mastered skills in production, finance, management and/or research. Kalli Christensen earned Region Runner-up for Star in Agribusiness and Mike Ludewig earned Region Runner-up for Star in Ag. Production Placement.

Four members interviewed for their Proficiencies and all of them advanced to State. The Sleepy Eye Proficiency Applications results were:

Morgan Hoffmann – 1st in Ag. Education.

Jake Price – 1st in Turf Grass Management.

Kalli Christensen – 1st in Ag. Services.

Adam Johnson – 2nd in Poultry Production.

Region VI Officer Interviews were also held the same day. Becoming a Region Officer helps FFA members be more active in FFA beyond the chapter level. Serving on an elite team of FFA members simulates working with others in a professional work environment.

Trey Heiderscheidt and Presley Bauer served as the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter voting delegates for the Region Officer Interviews. They heard from all candidates, nominated candidates for office, and voted on the 2020-21 Region VI Officer Slate. Sleepy Eye member Morgan Hoffmann was elected as the Region VI 2020-2021 Secretary. She will be installed at the Region Banquet in April.

FFA helps teach specialized skills in hundreds of agriculture career areas. Opportunities such as this can add up to big life achievements!