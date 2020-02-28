Wabasso/Red Rock Central wrestlers Derek Werner and Lance Wagner both earned second-place finishes Feb. 22 at the Section 3A meet in Canby to advance to the state individual tournament beginning Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Werner (33-4) – who finished fourth at the state meet a season ago – entered the Section 3A meet as the number one seed and rolled into the finals with a bye and a first period fall over Alex Altmann of Windom/ML in the semifinals.

In the championship match he squared off against second seed Josh Steffen of Canby and would fall 3-1 to drop into a true-second match. There, he pinned TMB’s Eathan Martinez in 57 seconds to secure his trip to state. Werner – who finished the regular season ranked fourth at 195 – will face Michael Doubek of BBE – ranked seventh – in the preliminaries with the winner most likely advancing to face Ethan Kovars of ZM (27-6) in the quarterfinals.

Wagner (31-6) entered Section 3A action as the number two seed to TMB’s Trevor Eisfeld (44-0) and would coast into the championship match with first period falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing to Eisfeld 7-4 in the title match.

Wagner will open up the state tourney against Gideon Ervasti of BHVP (33-3) – ranked 10th – in preliminary action. The winner would advance to most likely face second seed Brett Graham of Frazee (39-5) in the quarterfinals.

Senior Josh Hesse (17-14) finished fifth at 152. He reached the semifinals with a third period fall over Rylan Behnke of FMCC before losing to eventual champion Tallin Johnson of St. James Area (29-2) in the semis.

In the wrestlebacks he was defeated to drop into the fifth-place match where he earned an 18-2 technical fall win.

Chase Irlbeck (18-15) earned a fifth-place finish at 132. He reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Kade Sammons of Windom-ML by fall.

In the wrestlebacks he lost a 5-0 decision but would pick up a third period fall over Rilee Heidebrink in the fifth place match.

Carter Beranek earned a sixth-place finish at 120, losing a tough 16-14 decision in his first match, then earning a bye and winning by third period fall to reach the fifth place match. There, he lost a tough 4-2 decision to Reese Morrison of Adrian Area.

Aubrey Mathiowetz went 0-2 at 126, Zack Zimmerman (11-20) went 1-2 overall at 113, Adryen Tietz (9-20) went 0-2 at 106, Damien Holmen (5-6) went 2-2 at 145, Hayden Determan (22-13) finished 2-2 at 160, Damian Osland (17-15) went 0-2 at 170, Griffin Willhite went 1-2 at 220 and Cory Anderson (14-15) went 0-2 at Heavyweight. Class A individual first round action gets under way at 9 a.m. Friday (Feb. 28) morning and will continue through Saturday.