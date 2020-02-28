Report on Feb. 19 school board meeting.

At the District 84 Board of Education’s August meeting, board members questioned a K-4 schedule that allowed for only one 30-minute music class, and two phy. ed. classes each week. At that time, Superintendent John Cselovszki offered a compromise he and staff had worked out to add another music class period each week, with both sections of a grade attending together.

At the school board meeting on Feb. 19, Samantha Schmit, Elementary Curriculum and Title 1 Director, presented a proposal for the 2020-2021 elementary schedule that would allow for 20-minute music and phy. ed. classes each day, with a 20-minute recess followed by a 20-minute lunch time.

Action items approved:

•2019-2021 contract for High School Principal Shane Laffen, 3% increase each of two years.

•Hire track coaches: head coach - Heidi McCone, $4,249; assistant coaches - Mike Freitag and Jennifer Altermatt, $3185 and Lee Carlson, $2,400; JH coach - Lisa Hagen, $2,093. (Co-op with Cedar Mountain, Springfield, St. Mary’s, and host school Sleepy Eye. Each school pays share.)

•Hire Trent Weicherding as assistant baseball coach, $3,185.

•Hire Lauren Buckentine and Kevin Schneider as prom co-advisors, $554.50 each.

•Resignations: Amanda Plotz, SPED para, as of 1/30/20; Stephanie Wurtzberger and David Wendland, elementary instructors, as of end of school year.

•Accept donations: $605 by Harold Rossbach family for vocal music department; $625 by Nuvera.

•Approve updated Elementary and High School Digital Day Parent Information letter — specifies that assignments not completed by due date will count as unexcused absence.

Cselovszki presented the school board members with certificates of appreciation in observance of Minnesota School Board Recognition Week. Cselovszki had earlier provided a press release about the recognition, which said in part: “These volunteer leaders are responsible for formulating school district policy, approving curricula, maintaining school facilities, and adhering to state and federal education law. Legal concerns and the complexities of school finance, including budgeting and taxation, require them to spend many hours in board training programs and personal study to enhance their understanding of these issues.

“Our deepest appreciation is extended to the dedicated men and women who make it possible for local citizens to participate in education in our community. We salute the public servants of the Sleepy Eye School Board whose commitment and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible.”

The next meeting of board is March 11 at 5:30 p.m.