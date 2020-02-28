The Redwood Falls Sportsmen’s Club has announced it has established the Gordy Jensen Memorial Scholarship.

Gordy Jensen was a man who took on the responsibility of ensuring conservation – conservation of the environment and conservation of shooting heritage. He continually put in the hard work to always be making steps towards these things.

Jensen was instrumental in the success of the Redwood Falls Sportsmen’s Club, an organization that keeps and maintains shooting sports, hunting and conservation activities in and around the little slice of heaven that makes up the range on the west side of Redwood Falls.

In addition to the Sportsmen’s Club, one would often find him supporting any number of local conservation groups throughout Redwood and Renville counties. Those groups included Pheasants Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

Conserving a shooting heritage meant many different things to Jensen. It meant organizing trap nights, helping out with youth shooting sports and helping kids try their hand at hunting. Jensen did a lot of great work for the community.

Recently, the Redwood Falls Sportsmen’s Club and the families of Tom Morley and Matt Morley honored Jensen’s memory by announcing the Gordy Jensen Memorial Scholarship. This endowed scholarship through the Redwood Area Education Foundation will honor Jensen’s memory by helping area students to pursue higher education in conservation.

This scholarship is for high-school students. Students will be asked if they’ve been active in shooting sports and to provide a short essay sharing their experiences and background that demonstrate their dedication to conservation.

Applications are now being accepted and must be completed by March 16. Visit redwood.dollarsforscholars.org to apply.

The Redwood Falls Sportsmen’s Club is a non-profit organization created to help members enjoy the outdoors and shooting sports. It is located on the west side of Redwood Falls and boasts a number of great spaces for safe shooting sports including multiple rifle, handgun and trap shooting spaces as well as an archery range. Learn more at rwfsportsmensclub.com.