It’s Grain Bin Safety week and the Farm-City Hub Club is seeking volunteers – especially farmers, farm employees, and agribusiness employees - to participate in grain bin rescue demonstrations during the Farm Show on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. The demonstrations will be about 20-25 minutes in length. The demonstrations are at the top of each hour and a total of 42 participants are needed.

The volunteers will assist Dan Neenan, National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Peosta, Iowa, in demonstrating the dangers of being engulfed in a grain bin to Farm Show attendees. One volunteer will be trapped in the grain to about their waist, while the other two volunteers will help rescue the trapped volunteer. The grain is donated by UFC and the grain bin demonstrations are sponsored by Bank Midwest and the Farm-City Hub Club.

Participants will be receiving a free hardhat provided by 3M. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the grain bin rescue demonstrations. If you are interested in participating in the grain bin demonstrations during the Farm Show or have questions, please contact Michele Schroeder, Farm Show Committee Member at cell: 507-276-4810.

“Our goal is to help farmers, farm employees, and agribusiness employees learn firsthand the dangers to being engulfed in a grain bin. We hope that by participating in a demonstration or 2, they will think about the experience before they enter a grain bin at the farm or place of employment,” stated Schroeder, Hub Club member.

At the end of each demonstration, personal protective equipment such as ear plugs and safety eyewear will be given away and farmers and farm employees will be eligible to register for a safety harness for grain bin entry donated by 3M.

The Farm-City Hub Club received a grant from Compeer Financial’s Funds for Rural America to help promote farm safety and grain bin safety at its Farm Show.