Crookston Knowledge Bowl did a great job today at sub regionals. Our first place team will move on to regionals on March 11th.

Lily Sandman, Zara Baig, Anna Huck, Ella Weber, and Anke Weirsma (not pictured) got 7th.



Scott Cordova, Ben Brantner, Ainsley Boucher, Emily Gillette, and Walker Winjum (not pictured) won first place, which means they are moving on to the next round!