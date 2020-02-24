The Brown County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release offered last week that a recent crash near Coben could have been a major catastrophe.

According to the report, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was called at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 19 to a crash on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Brown County Road 7 and Center Street in Cobden involving a Central Region Cooperative (CRC) semi hauling a full propane tanker trailer and a train.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Brown County release states the driver of the semi will be cited for traffic infractions.

Teams worked for several hours on clean up at the scene. Several residents were without power while the spill was contained.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Mankato Fire Department Chemical Assessment Team (CAT), Sleepy Eye Ambulance, Canadian Pacific Railroad, CRC and Maloney’s Towing Enterprises assisted at the scene.

The public is asked to use caution at all intersections, to come to a complete stop at all stop signs and semaphores and always check both ways when crossing a roadway or railroad tracks.

– Photo courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page