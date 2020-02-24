Tickets available for individual meals or the entire series

Embark on a flavorful trip around the world at the University of Minnesota Crookston’s annual International Dinners Series, which gets underway on Monday, March 2.

The 2020 series highlights Taiwan, New Zealand, Ireland, and culminates with the International Dinner Finale. The dinners are scheduled for Monday, March 2, Monday, March 9, and Monday, March 23, with the finale on Monday, March 30. All March dinners begin at 6 p.m. in Bede Ballroom in Sargeant Student Center. The Finale Dinner starts at 5 p.m. in the Northern Lights Lounge in Sargeant Student Center, with demonstrations, table displays, and entertainment. The finale meal begins at 6 p.m.

For tickets and information, contact Rae French at 281-8339 or rfrench.umn.edu. Or visit https://www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online/article/IntlDinners2020Tickets are limited.

Individual tickets for adults are $20 for the meals in March and $25 for the final International Dinner on March 30; Individual tickets for children are $16 for the meals in March and are $20 for the final International Dinner on March 30. Tickets for the entire 2020 dinner series are $75 for adults and $60 for youth ages 18 and younger.

These dinners are family-friendly and they highlight diverse cultures worldwide.

Monday, March 2, Taiwan – “The Discovery of Taiwan.” UMN Crookston senior, JZ, will present on the art of food, pop culture, tourism and animation of Taiwan; starting at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 9, New Zealand – “Diversity of Sustainable Efforts and Tourism Opportunities." Come and meet Brad Morris, who will present on the sustainable efforts and the ever-growing market in tourism; starting at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 23, Ireland – Ireland: "Journal of Legends, from Agriculture to Fairy Tales." Katie, a UMC soccer player, and an Agricultural Education major would love to show the heart of her country; starting at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 30, Finale - 5 p.m. in Bede Ballroom.



