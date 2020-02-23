A blast of history from Sleepy Eye sports.

50 Years Ago, 1970

•Frank Quilici of the Minnesota Twins was a frequent visitor of Sleepy Eye, was a guest speaker in St. James.

40 Years Ago, 1980

•The MSHSL approved a St. Mary’s and Sleepy Eye Public co-op in multiple sports. The two teams co-oped in boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ golf, girls’ tennis, and boys’ wrestling.

•In the first round of the District 10 playoffs, the Knights defeated the Indians 49-42 in boys basketball. The game was played in Morgan.

30 Years Ago, 1990

•Sleepy Eye’s Bantam league hockey team won the MAHA championship in Windom. A few team members included Jeremy Tauer, Bill Helget, Trever Helget, Tim Haala, and Toby Arneson.

•In a tournament of 38 wrestlers, Sleepy Eye brought home 10 first place finishes. Winners of first place from Sleepy Eye included: Brandon Rathman, Loren Havemeier, Randy Netzke, Jeremy Nachreiner, Jeremy Helget, Chad Armbruster, Brad Baumgardt, Jared Lang, and Dustin and Darrin Haala.

20 Years Ago, 2000

•Loren Havemeier scored two goals, one of which was assisted by brothers Adam and Chad Armbruster in a 4-0 Sleepy Eye win over Worthington.

•Marty Hoffmann, Craig Murphy, Kristen Krebs, and Jim Eckstein were named Athletes of the Month by the Sleepy Eye High School Booster Club.

10 Years Ago, 2010

•Brianna Bertrand, Maddy Helget, and McKayla Ahlrich advanced to the State Tournament in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition in Bloomington.

•Knights girls basketball team defeated the Indians 62-52. The win avenged an earlier season defeat at the hands of the Indians. Four Knights scored in double figures, led by Sam Seidl with 15 points.

5 Years Ago, 2015

•Erizen Traconis won first place at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition held at St. Mary’s. Traconis also advanced in 2019 and 2020 in the same tournament.

•Indians girls basketball defeated St. Mary’s by a score of 81-56. Josie Schieffert led all scorers with 20 points in the win. Becca Schmitz led the Knights with 17 points.