Sleepy Eye's caregivers really know how to make Valentine’s Day special for their clients and residents. From a special dinner, to sweet treats, music, and games, the people who work at VOA Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus planned festive Valentine’s Day activities.

Crowned as Queen and King at the Sleepy Eye Care Center were Esther Radtke and Henry Brandel. Down the hall, at Countryside Retirement Community (not pictured), residents enjoyed a chocolate fountain at their party.

Elaine Schueler and Ed Abel were crowned Valentine’s Queen and King at Bright Days Adult Day Services at Ross Park Apartments.