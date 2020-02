The Redwood Valley wrestlers will look for glory at the Section 3AA individual tournament this weekend – Feb. 21-22 – in Luverne.

Senior Kaleb Haase (35-0) is ranked number one in the state at heavyweight and will lead a young group into action.

Fellow seniors Adam Bommersbach (25-6) and Andy Fischer (18-16) and juniors Carter Brandt (26-10), Jaxon Lang (15-12) and Damico Arredondo (12-20) hope to punch their ticket to the state meet Feb. 27-29 in St. Paul.