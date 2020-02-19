Twyla Marie Kanten 68, of Milan, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.

She grew up in Clarkfield and graduated from Clarkfield High School. She was united in marriage to Michael Kanten of Milan on January 17, 1970. Twyla and Michael raised a family in rural Milan.

Twyla was preceded in death by her parents, Darwin and Ruth (Krog) Van Stelten.

Twyla is survived by her husband, Michael; her sister, Carol (Bill) Hagedorn; her children, Mindy (Michael) Sauvageau, Mace (Brandi) Kanten, Nissa (Derek) Guse; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to be held at a later date.