Were you a little surprised when we got dumped on Monday?

Were you a little surprised when we got dumped on Monday? It seems like the weather forecasters said we would get light snow and maybe some icy conditions to look out for.

Well, they were half right. It was icy under the snow. Did we get a foot? It felt like a foot when I was cleaning off my car. I would clean the top and windows on one side, then go around to do the other side, then the first side would need another sweep. At least it wasn’t very cold as I tromped around in snow above the top of my boots!

This all might be my fault. A couple weeks ago, when it was nice out, I noticed a co-worker’s snow boots under her desk. Just a fleeting thought went through my mind: “A good old snow storm would be kind of exciting.”

That was right before the snow storm we had a week ago on Saturday night into Sunday. And, now Monday happened. I’m sorry.

Well, you can’t do anything about it and it is nice and white — our yards are all cleaned up and sparkly now.

A big thank you to our excellent city crew for clearing the snow from the streets so quickly.