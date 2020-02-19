The Eagles girls hockey team, made up of players from New Ulm and Sleepy Eye, just finished an awesome 2019-2020 season.

The Eagles girls hockey team, made up of players from New Ulm and Sleepy Eye, just finished an awesome 2019-2020 season. With a record of 14-0 in the Big South Conference, 18-7 overall, they earned the No. 3 seed in Section 2A. The Eagles won their first playoff game, 6-0 against Minnesota River, then lost to the No. 2 seed Hutchinson, 1-3.

Hutchinson went on to win the Section title for a berth in the State Tournament this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Eight girls from Sleepy Eye were on the Eagles hockey team this season — from Sleepy Eye High School: senior, Alexa Steffl, who played her final year of high school hockey; juniors, McKenna Strong and Morgan Klein; sophomore, Emma Schieffert; and freshman, Brooke Arneson. From St. Mary’s High School: sophomores, Julia Helget, Kya Krzmarzick, and Hannah Pelzel.

Among the Eagles’ stats leaders are: Julia Helget, second in goals - 13, fourth in assists - 14, and third in points - 27; Alexa Steffl, second in assists - 15, fourth in points - 24; Morgan Klein, second in assists - 15; McKenna Strong, fourth in assists - 14.