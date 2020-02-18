Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. and the State of Minnesota's Public Defenders Office will soon have new office space on the upper levels of the Fournet Building downtown.

After 102 triple-pane window installations, 30+ pallets of 2x6 boards and sheets of plywood, and over 300,000 pounds of demolition material removed, downtown’s Fournet Building framing is almost complete for its future second and third story tenants. The Times got a behind-the-scenes look this week at what will become office space for Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. and the State of Minnesota’s Public Defenders Office, and Fournet owner Jeff Evers says he hopes to be close to finished with the 17,000 square feet of work some time this summer.

Evers told the Times he’s mostly excited about the custom 20x50 glass ceiling that’s currently being engineered by the same company that designed pieces for the Mall of America.

In the next couple of weeks, the upper floors of the Fournet will receive its electric service panels and, over the next 10-12 weeks of lead time, the new elevator, which can hold 4,500 pounds, will be installed, he added.

“All the framing in one area is almost done and we were able to put in all the windows within a two-week timeframe,” Evers explained. “There will be maybe 40 offices on the second floor and we’ll be working around the atrium for the new glass roof which will be insulated real glass panels, and will look amazing.”

Evers said he hopes to try to finish most of the work for the second and third floors at one time so neither tenant has to deal with major construction while the other is moving in to their new offices. He’s also working on framing and insulating up the former ballroom areas so future potential tenants can get a better idea of what the space will look like finished.

Other work that will be done down the road for the second and third floor tenants includes sheetrock for the walls, the three-story fire escape staircase, staircase in the front, and interior finishes. Once complete, the plan is for Tri-Valley to move from across the street at its current office space to the Fournet and the Public Defender’s Office, which is currently on the renovated first floor of the Fournet, will move to the top floor.