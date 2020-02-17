Several more displaced from 18-unit building.

Two people are hurt and a number of people are displaced after a fire breaks out at a Grand Forks apartment building.

KVRR reports the two injured were taken to Altru Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Firefighters got the call to the 18-unit building about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the building.

All residents were evacuated. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.